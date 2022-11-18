Food drive helps aid food insecurity in Chester County

The goal was to gather as many nonperishable food donations for the Chester County Food Bank.

The conclusion of the Sunrise Senior Living Facility took place Wednesday.

"There's a lot of diapers. There's a lot of canned goods, cereal, different things to support those in need for the Chester County Food Bank," says Morgan Breting, area director of business development with Sunrise Senior Living.

Along with their many partners, Sunrise gathered donations to ease the burden for families throughout the county during the holiday season.

Chester County Food Banks CEO, Andrea Youndt, says that inflation has affected everyone, especially in Chester County.

"That is creating an increased need across our county and so every donation really goes right into the hands of those who need it the most," says Youndt.

Most of the donations were gathered by residents of the senior living home. The food bank's truck was packed full of food by Sunrise staff as well as their partners. The truck made its way back to the facility where it will be weighed, sorted and finally distributed to the families that need it most.