Caught on video: 2 officers use quick thinking to save residents from massive Chester County fire

First responders ran door-to-door to evacuate the block.

OXFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two officers in Chester County are being hailed as heroes as dramatic body camera footage reveals their quick thinking the night a massive blaze broke out.

The flames were first reported on South 3rd Street in Oxford, Pennsylvania just before midnight on Wednesday.

Body camera footage shows that as the fire burned, two officers used their quick wits to save neighbors from the 4-alarm blaze.

"Out! Out! Out!" the officers can be heard yelling in the video. "Go! Go! Go!"

First responders ran door-to-door to evacuate the block.

So far, there are no reports of injuries from the incident. Unfortunately, roughly 90 people were displaced from their homes.

The Red Cross is helping several families, setting them up in hotels.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Friday night.

