Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cars could be seen slipping and sliding all over the road in Philadelphia as Wednesday's nor'easter hit the region. The National Water Service says 5.7 inches of snow was recorded in the city, it's the most since 2018."The first now is always a bit of magic. It makes everything seem cleaner. It makes this year, which has been a little bit challenging, it makes it a little more bearable and a little more festive this time of year," says Christina of South Philadelphia.The flakes bringing back memories of her children, for 83-year-old Elizabeth Moto. "All I remember is them being young and happy, playing," she says.For some, the bigger concern isn't the roads, but what comes once you get to the house."Headed home. Hopefully, I'll have a parking space. If not, I'm driving back here to park and walking back home," says Ron Ashworth who is prepared to walk 12 blocks, but only if he has to.PennDot has issued a travel advisory. Mandating a speed limit of 45 miles per hour on local highways including I-95 and I-76.It wasn't smooth sailing for drivers on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The Action Cam was there as several vehicles became stuck in the snow.Good samaritans sprang into action to help push some cars back onto the road.Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams tells Action News 400 pieces of equipment are on a roll, salting and plowing throughout the city."I think we're pretty equipped to hit the major roadways and we also are going to hot the residential areas and those small streets in north and south Philadelphia as well," he said.Trash and recycling collection in the city is being suspended Thursday, December 17. Officials say sanitation crews are being diverted to snow duty and plows will be added to their trucks. Thursday's pick-up will be held on Friday and Friday's materials will be collected on Saturday. Residents should expect delays.With all students in 100 percent digital learning, the School District of Philadelphia will not have to implement a 'snow day' and cancel classes. All students are expected to log in to their classes at their normal times. All Family Technology Support Centers, District headquarters at 440 North Broad Street and all school buildings will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, December 16 and 17. This will allow for the safe clearing of snow from all roadways and walkways on District properties. At this time, "Grab-and-Go" meals will be available at the District's 63 school distribution sites as scheduled for this Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.If it is determined that weather is causing issues that could prevent the effective execution of instruction or learning, such as power outages, the District will make the necessary adjustments to its instruction and learning plan and communicate such to our staff, students and families.Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport on Wednesday and Thursday. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE, or check the PHL International Airport website-phl.org.The Philly 311 Call Center will remain open during normal business hours on Wednesday and Thursday (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) to take calls for non-emergencies. Requests for salting and plowing will not be taken during the storm. Once the storm has moved on, the City will announce when such requests will be taken.The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center (215-685-6300) will be open. Residents are encouraged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block to allow snow melt to drain to the city sewer system.The Office of Homeless Services issued a Code Blue beginning today Tuesday, December 15 at 3 p.m., and it will remain in effect until further notice. Throughout the Code Blue, Philadelphia's homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets in greater numbers, urging individuals experiencing homelessness to come indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements amid dangerously cold temperatures. People do not need ID to enter shelters, and they can remain indoors throughout the duration of the Code Blue. If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety. Review the Safer Shelter Initiative to learn how City-funded, privately operated shelters keep residents and staff safe.Residents should contact the ACCT Philly hotline (267-385-3800) if they observe a dog outside during extreme cold (aside from bathroom breaks and short walks). It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.All Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities remain closed to civilian visitors due to COVID-19 precautions.The Department of Parks & Recreation reminds residents that if a tree falls during a storm and it's blocking a road, or it has fallen on a house, car or other property, call 911. A crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call to respond to tree emergencies and they will come out to remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. Other parts of the tree that don't pose an immediate risk (such as tree trunks and stumps) will be removed at a later time so crews can focus on other safety hazards around the city during extreme weather events. In the event that a tree has fallen on electrical wires, please call PECO's emergency line: 1-800-841-4141. For other non-emergency downed trees, residents can submit a request through Philly 311.