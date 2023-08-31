Prisoner Danelo Cavalcante escapes from Chester County Prison, search underway

Police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials say Cavalcante was convicted of homicide and presumed extremely dangerous.

The escapee has been identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts with white sneakers.

If you see him or have any information you are asked to call 911.

