Prisoner Danelo Cavalcante escapes from Chester County Prison, search underway

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 31, 2023 4:53PM
Prisoner escapes from Chester County Prison, search underway
Police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

The escapee has been identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

Officials say Cavalcante is convicted of homicide and presumed extremely dangerous.

He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts with white sneakers.

If you see him or have any information you are asked to call 911.

