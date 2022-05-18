CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Chester, Delaware were busy Tuesday night battling two separate fires within an hour of each other.
The first fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on West 9th Street, between Fulton and Barclay streets.
Crews battled flames inside a three-story building.
About an hour later, crews were called to a massive fire coming from a building on the Avenue of the States at 6th street.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.
A second alarm was struck as crews worked to contain this fire.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Firefighters in Chester, Pa. battle 2 fires within an hour of each other
No injuries were reported in either fire.
FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News