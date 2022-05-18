Firefighters in Chester, Pa. battle 2 fires within an hour of each other

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Chester, Delaware were busy Tuesday night battling two separate fires within an hour of each other.The first fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on West 9th Street, between Fulton and Barclay streets.Crews battled flames inside a three-story building.About an hour later, crews were called to a massive fire coming from a building on the Avenue of the States at 6th street.Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.A second alarm was struck as crews worked to contain this fire.No injuries were reported in either fire.