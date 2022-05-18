fire

Firefighters in Chester, Pa. battle 2 fires within an hour of each other

No injuries were reported in either fire.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 fires break out in Chester, Pa. within an hour of each other

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Chester, Delaware were busy Tuesday night battling two separate fires within an hour of each other.

The first fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on West 9th Street, between Fulton and Barclay streets.

Crews battled flames inside a three-story building.

About an hour later, crews were called to a massive fire coming from a building on the Avenue of the States at 6th street.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.

A second alarm was struck as crews worked to contain this fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire damages apartment building in Center City
Woman charged with arson after Mother's Day fire in Camden
At least 20 homes destroyed in 199-acre Southern CA brush fire
Fire erupts at electrical substation in Tredyffrin Twp.
TOP STORIES
Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races
Pa. Primary: GOP Senate contest still too close to call
Shapiro, Mastriano win primary for Pa. governor
Toms River sand collapse leaves teen dead, sister injured
Firefighters rescue family after girl falls 20 feet into river
Triple shooting, car crash investigation in Wilmington
Bill Cosby lawyers cry foul as civil sex assault trial looms
Show More
Jim Gardner shares perspective on Pa. primary election results
Philly boy signs affirmations to help make soccer game more inclusive
Clevinger, 2 relievers lead Padres past Phillies 3-0
Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pa. days after stroke
Issues reported with electronic system in Berks County
More TOP STORIES News