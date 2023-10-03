Safe neighborhoods program helping reduce homicides in Chester, district attorney says

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials have announced some good news when it comes to reducing gun violence in the city of Chester, Pennsylvania.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Tuesday there has been a 68% reduction in gun-related homicides since the launch of the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods program.

That program started three years ago.

It addresses the root causes of violence by connecting people to opportunities such as employment, education and mental health care.

"We want to work hand in glove with the community to solve the problems they know we can do together, and we can only solve them together," Stollsteimer said.

The program also sponsors sports leagues.

The event also served as an announcement for a major improvement to the Concord Playground to make it a safe place for families.