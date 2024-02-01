Delaware County man arrested after drugs, weapons found at 3 separate locations

Delaware County man arrested after drugs, weapons found at 3 separate locations

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is under arrest after investigators found weapons and drugs at three separate locations.

Chester police said David Walls was taken into custody on January 25.

Officers executed search warrants in the 1200 block of West 9th Street, the 1200 of Keystone Road, and the 1100 block of Pine Lane.

The following items were seized:

- Bag containing cocaine

- 4 pounds of K2

- $5,064.00 in cash

- Reck P6 Kal 6.35 mm pistol

- Black untraceable 9mm pistol

- Black Canik TP9DA 9mm pistol

- Silver Cobra Ent .380 caliber pistol

- Black Stoerger SRT-9SC 9mm pistol

- Black American Tactical GSC-16 .22 caliber rifle with a suppressor

- Black AR-15 .223 assault rifle with a suppressor

Walls was charged with narcotics offenses and firearms violations. He is being held in the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for Walls is scheduled for next week.