U.S. Marshals capture suspect wanted for deadly shooting near Widener University

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Widener University earlier this month is now in police custody.
Authorities say Jihad Perry, 43, was captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday.
Perry was being sought in the May 6 murder of Robert Dungee.
Dungee was shot several times on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester, Pennsylvania.
He was later found dead near the intersection of 14th and Potter streets, just steps from Widener University's campus.
"I heard gunshots a couple blocks down that way," said Widener senior Danielle Mininno after the shooting. "A car came down the street and a door was open so I thought it was weird. There was a guy hanging out with the door open screaming."
Investigators say Perry was arrested without incident in Delaware.
He currently awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania
