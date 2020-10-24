Woman grieving after sister's body found with bullet to head in Chester

"I really have to go on living without her here," said Nahmirah Ishmail, whose sister was gunned down earlier this month.
Nahmirah said the body of her sister, Naima Ishmail, was found by the Chester waterfront with a bullet hole in her head on October 7.
"Two weeks and two days since my sister was murdered, and it still feels fresh," said Ishmail.
Nahmirah organized a walk in hopes of bringing awareness to find her sister's killer.
"To know that the person that possibly did this is still out there, that even makes it more harder because now I'm scared to go outside," said Ishmail. "My trust is just not there with people, so this has really made a difference in my life."
Police said they are working to bring justice to her family.
"We have a strong suspect, a person of interest, that we are tracking," said Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky.
And just this week, in a separate act of violence, 62-year-old Diana Davis was struck by a stray bullet while driving. She crashed on 9th Street and Central Avenue and later died at the hospital.
"It's very reckless that's somebody's mother, somebody's grandmother," said Gretsky.
Gretsky said he believes this could be the result of a turf war between rival housing projects.
"There's no such thing as gangs in Chester, it's more of the neighborhood you grow up in, using the Chester term, you have the east side, and the west side," said Gretsky," and then, from what neighborhood you're from."
Monday's incident put Chester at 30 homicides, which almost doubles last year's total of 18. Chester police are still looking for multiple people responsible for the death of Davis.
"I would actually use the word cowards, who would actually commit some kind of crime like that in reference to the female being deceased," said Gretsky.
Chester police have a free app where people can submit tips anonymously to help solve these crimes. CLICK HERE to learn more.