Man sitting in SUV shot in the head in Chester, Pennsylvania

The victim was found in the silver SUV.
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the head while sitting in an SUV in Chester, Delaware County.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Lloyd and West 9th streets.


The victim was found in the silver vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.


No arrests have been made.

