Man sitting in SUV shot in the head in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the head while sitting in an SUV in Chester, Delaware County.
Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Lloyd and West 9th streets.
The victim was found in the silver vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
