Email hack led to $13 million theft from Chester-Upland school district, DA says

Investigators say it all started with hacked email accounts.

Investigators say they have stopped a complex scheme to steal more than $13 million from the Chester Upland School District.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators say they have stopped a complex scheme to steal more than $13 million from the Chester Upland School District.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Friday that $10 million of the $13 million taken were recovered.

He says the state treasurer's office caught on to a plan back in 2021 to divert millions of dollars in state aid meant for the school district to fraudulent accounts instead.

Investigators say it all started with hacked email accounts.

"Some thief or thieves had penetrated the school district's email system and had been able to send emails - that were official looking because they were from the school district's email account - to Harrisburg, to the Department of Education, requesting a change in payment," Stollsteimer said.

The DA says a woman in Florida who fell prey to an online romance scam was convinced to move the stolen money to different overseas accounts.

The scheme has been tied to individuals in Nigeria.

Stollsteimer also says there is no evidence anyone in the district was involved.