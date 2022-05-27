Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas shares her journey as a Gold Star Sister

One of those lives was the brother of Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas, Chief Warrant 2 Terry Thomas: Apache helicopter pilot, husband, father, son, brother, and a great friend.
It's been 16 years since TaRhonda lost her brother in service.
But, a few months ago, she started to hear from some of the people who knew him best: his old Army buddies.
They found her and reached out, but she never met any of them - until now.
Watch her report from the emotional meeting in the video player above.
Below you can see her entire interview.