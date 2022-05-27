Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas shares her journey as a Gold Star Sister

Race and Culture 6abc

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Memorial Day here at the Navy Yard's Chapel of Four Chaplains, flags honor those who gave their lives for this country.

One of those lives was the brother of Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas, Chief Warrant 2 Terry Thomas: Apache helicopter pilot, husband, father, son, brother, and a great friend.

But, a few months ago, she started to hear from some of the people who knew him best: his old Army buddies.

They found her and reached out, but she never met any of them - until now.

Watch her report from the emotional meeting in the video player above.

Below you can see her entire interview.

