Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas shares her journey as a Gold Star Sister

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11901487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News' TaRhonda Thomas shares personal connection to Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Memorial Day here at the Navy Yard's Chapel of Four Chaplains, flags honor those who gave their lives for this country.One of those lives was the brother of Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas, Chief Warrant 2 Terry Thomas: Apache helicopter pilot, husband, father, son, brother, and a great friend.It's been 16 years since TaRhonda lost her brother in service.But, a few months ago, she started to hear from some of the people who knew him best: his old Army buddies.They found her and reached out, but she never met any of them - until now.Watch her report from the emotional meeting in the video player above.