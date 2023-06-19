6-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash receives custom bike thanks to partnership with Flyers

The Flyers Alumni Association partnered with the nonprofit Help Hope Live to help raise money for a bike for 6-year-old Divinity McFarland.

Help Hope Live works with thousands of families each year who sustain catastrophic injuries or illnesses.

The bike, custom built for McFarland, was presented to her at DuPont Country Club, in Wilmington, Delaware, at a Flyers Alumni Association charity golf outing on Monday.

"These kinds of bikes run anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 each. They are unaffordable for families and they are not covered by insurance," said Kelly Green, Executive Director of Help Hope Live.

McFarland is living with a traumatic brain injury after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver last fall in West Philadelphia. She is not able to ride a traditional bike. This one is custom-built for her to ride with her siblings. And it's decked out in flyers logos and even has a hockey stick for a brake.

"Everyone can remember the first time they rode a bike as a kid or as an adult, and so it's just so neat that we're able to give a disabled child a bike," said Brad Marsh, Flyers alum.

McFarland's aunt said this bike will be therapeutic.

"She's been recovering really well. She is able to walk and talk as you can see. She's moving around. It's still a long road ahead of us but she is doing really great," said Elsie Johnson.