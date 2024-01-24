Man facing child porn charges after engaging in explicit online conversation with undercover officer

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lansdale, Montgomery County man is facing felony charges after authorities said he possessed and disseminated child pornography, according to the district attorney's office and police.

Thomas Bowes, 39, is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, identity theft and other charges.

Thomas Bowes

According to authorities, an investigation into Bowes began on October 4 after he responded to a post on the app "Whisper" that showed a ninth-grade girl with type over her photo that read "Save me from school!!!"

A lengthy, sexually explicit text conversation via the app then occurred between Bowes and an undercover officer who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.

During the texting, authorities said Bowes sent several photos to the "girl," including one of a woman and a man he said was him.

Investigators found that the photo of the man and woman was posted to a private Instagram account of the woman. The owner of the account knew Bowes from more than a decade ago, but she had not permitted him to use her photos, authorities said.

Detectives also traced the IP address related to the email account on the Whisper app to Bowes' home in Lansdale.

On November 16, detectives served a search warrant on his home and seized Bowes' cell phone. Authorities said the phone had multiple videos and photos of juveniles in varying states of nudity and sexual acts.

Bowes was arraigned and was unable to post bail. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.