Megan's Law offender Horece McZeke arrested for sex assault of girl, 12, as she walked to school

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man who was arrested on a Megan's Law violation is now charged with the terrifying sex assault of a child earlier this month in Pleasantville, New Jersey.Horece McZeke, 44, of Galloway Township is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and related offenses.He is now in custody at the Atlantic County jail.Pleasantville police say McZeke was originally arrested for failing to register as a Megan's Law offender on December 15.He was identified as the suspect in the attack after a continued investigation by police, which also included the FBI and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Police say the girl was walking to school on the morning of Dec. 2 when she was attacked in or near a wooded area in the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue.The child was treated at the hospital. Her physical injuries were not life-threatening, police said."Increased police presence will remain in effect while our kids are walking to and from school," said Deputy Chief of Police James Williams. "We ask our community to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police."