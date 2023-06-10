Protestors across Philadelphia rally against proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown

Hundreds of people rallied in the city's Chinatown neighborhood on Saturday to protest the proposed 76ers arena.

Community leaders worry this project will displace people who have lived in Chinatown for generations.

Protestors from different communities around the city marched from 10th and Vine streets, through Chinatown and the Fashion District to City Hall, hoping to spread a message to elected officials.

"This project will kill this community," said Debbie Wei from the Save Chinatown Coalition. "We were told by the mayor's office and Councilman Mark Squilla that if the community doesn't want it, it won't be built. We don't know what else to do to show them we don't want it."

"Today is the day when this community rises up and says no to the city and billionaires trying to rip this community from people who have been here for generations," said Father Joseph Wallace-Williams, a pastor from St. Luke and The Epiphany.

The 76ers' proposal is to build an arena at 10th and Market streets. The organization argues a second arena will bring more events to the city and believes it will revitalize the economy.

"The idea of having sacred, safe space ripped out from marginalized people is something that I just cannot stomach," said Wallace-Williams.

Protestors say Chinatown is their neighborhood, and they don't trust the process.

"This community is a community of small businesses. They won't survive the construction of this stadium, of this arena," added Wallace-Williams.

Action News reached out to Councilman Squilla's office. A spokesperson said they are waiting on the results of the city's arena impact study.

After that, he'll meet with the stakeholders in the community to go over the results.