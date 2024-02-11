Christian Kurtz was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Burlington County man crashes car after being fatally shot at apartment complex

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are investigating after a man who had been fatally shot caused a car crash on Saturday night.

Officials say 26-year-old Christian Kurtz from Willingboro, New Jersey died after being shot at the Eastampton Gardens apartment complex.

The investigation began just after 7 p.m. when officers from Eastampton and Westampton townships were called to the intersection of Hedding-Jacksonville Road and Welsford Way for reports of a car crash.

At the scene, Kurtz was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kurtz had been shot while at the apartment complex, and then drove a short distance in his car before striking another vehicle.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.