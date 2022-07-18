crash

Rescue crews free driver after crash on I-95 near Christiana Mall

The driver became trapped inside the vehicle.
CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- All lanes of I-95 northbound have reopened in Christiana, Delaware after a serious crash.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday under the Christiana Mall flyover ramps.

According to authorities, the one-vehicle crash happened when the driver struck the Jersey barrier.

The 75-year-old male driver became trapped inside the four-door sedan.

Rescue crews were able to free the victim 15 minutes later.

He was treated by paramedics for possible head and internal injuries and then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.


An 82-year-old female passenger was treated by paramedics for facial and chest trauma. She was transported to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The Delaware State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

