holiday

Retailers in Philadelphia-area prepare for wave of last-minute shoppers

"Prices are just so out of control now. It's really hard to do Christmas this year compared to other years," said one shopper.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Retailers in Philly-area prepare for wave of last-minute shoppers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From big-box to mom-and-pop, retailers are bracing for the flood of holiday shoppers this week.

The supply chain disruption is on the minds of many.

"It's pretty empty right now. That last-minute stuff -- you better get it right now. If not, you're not going to get it," said James Webb from West Philadelphia.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers plan on spending just under $1,000 on gifts for themselves and family this holiday season.

An amount roughly on par with holiday spending one year ago.

SEE ALSO: Thoughtful, last-minute holiday gift ideas you can buy online
EMBED More News Videos

If you're concerned about presents arriving on time or you can't find what you're looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to



But, some shoppers are definitely noticing the costs of some goods have shot up

"Prices are just so out of control now. It's really hard to do Christmas this year compared to other years," said shopper Jenna Smallwood.

Retail experts also noted a small decrease in those choosing to shop online versus in-store this year.

"I like in-person because I think it's fun. It's easier to try things on too and see what things look like in real life," said one pair of shoppers.

As far as top holiday shopping destinations go, department stores still reign supreme, however, retail experts say there's still a quarter of shoppers who prefer to shop small or local.

The most sought items are electronics, followed by clothes and toys.

Some retailers like Target have extended stores hours starting this week to help shoppers get that last-minute shopping in.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingphiladelphiaholidaychristmascommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
South Jersey woman builds decades-old Black Santa collection
What to know about Kwanzaa
Thousands of toys donated part of 'Operation Christmas Kids Toy Run'
LL Cool J among performers announced for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022
TOP STORIES
COVID 'raging' in NJ as leaders weigh next steps
76ers, Eagles forced to postpone games due to COVID issues
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Chilly Start To The Week
NJ senator tests positive for COVID-19
Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' during holiday as COVID rages
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
Show More
Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough
Manayunk restaurants provide meals to those in need
South Jersey woman builds decades-old Black Santa collection
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
More TOP STORIES News