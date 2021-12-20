Retailers in Philadelphia-area prepare for wave of last-minute shoppers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11335462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're concerned about presents arriving on time or you can't find what you're looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From big-box to mom-and-pop, retailers are bracing for the flood of holiday shoppers this week.The supply chain disruption is on the minds of many."It's pretty empty right now. That last-minute stuff -- you better get it right now. If not, you're not going to get it," said James Webb from West Philadelphia.According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers plan on spending just under $1,000 on gifts for themselves and family this holiday season.An amount roughly on par with holiday spending one year ago.But, some shoppers are definitely noticing the costs of some goods have shot up"Prices are just so out of control now. It's really hard to do Christmas this year compared to other years," said shopper Jenna Smallwood.Retail experts also noted a small decrease in those choosing to shop online versus in-store this year."I like in-person because I think it's fun. It's easier to try things on too and see what things look like in real life," said one pair of shoppers.As far as top holiday shopping destinations go, department stores still reign supreme, however, retail experts say there's still a quarter of shoppers who prefer to shop small or local.The most sought items are electronics, followed by clothes and toys.Some retailers like Target have extended stores hours starting this week to help shoppers get that last-minute shopping in.