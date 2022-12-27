Frustrations mount for stranded travelers in Philadelphia

Howard Jordan's Spirit Airlines flight to Los Angles was canceled just before it was supposed to take off. Now, the Vietnam veteran may miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The ripple effect from the winter storm that gripped much of the nation last week was still impacting travelers in Philadelphia on Monday.

As of 5 p.m., 41 flights had been canceled and dozens of others delayed. Airlines blame the winter weather and staffing issues for the problems.

"This is a real disappointment. I don't know why the flight is canceled," said Howard Jordan of North Philadelphia.

"The Buffalo Soldiers are participating in the Rose Bowl Parade," Jordan said.

He was going to be part of the parade, but there aren't any flights available for him to get there in time.

Philadelphia International Airport was filled with stranded passengers trying to rebook flights.

Luggage had also piled up as passengers got separated from their bags thanks to canceled flights.

"Got on with three bags and got off with two," said Tom Simms, who traveled to Philadelphia from Atlanta.

Others improvised to get home. The Anklesaria family spent Christmas in New York and was trying to fly back to Houston when their flight was canceled. They came to Philadelphia in search of airline tickets home.

"We took a train and we did a quick two-tour of Philadelphia. We saw the Liberty Bell, we ate Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, we went up the Rocky Steps, and now we checked in. We hope we're going to get on an airplane," Zia Anklesaria said.

A majority of the cancellations on Monday were Southwest flights, but every airline had issues.

Some flights for Tuesday are already canceled in Philadelphia.