Philly company delivers Christmas trees and picks them up after holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you love the idea of a fresh Christmas tree, but don't love the effort it takes to get one home, a Philly-based company has you covered.

The Christmas Tree Stand is kind of like a concierge service, where you can outsource some of the work that goes into the holidays.

The husband and wife team behind it wanted to take some of the stress out of the season.

You order your tree online and then the South Philadelphia-based company delivers a tree, a stand, wreaths and other holiday decorations right to your home or business.

"A lot of people don't have cars in the city," says Mike Rybas, the owner of The Christmas Tree Stand. "That's a challenge trying to get a Christmas tree from the Christmas tree lot back to your house. This house here we're going to today is up three flights of stairs. It can be difficult lugging a big heavy Christmas tree up into your house, but it's something we do all day, every day."

They even water the tree and clean up the needles for you.

Their trees come from local farms, and after Christmas, they will even come pick it up for you.

"They have a recycling service that I find really appealing because I hate being wasteful," says Kelly Kempf, whose tree was delivered to her Center City walk-up today. "That's something that I love. They come and pick it up and then either donate the trees to help build up beaches or mulch them or give them back to farms."

The Christmas Tree Stand is still taking orders and will deliver trees in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Once you place an order, they deliver the next day.