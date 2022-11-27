Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County

Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, and for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.

Meanwhile, others are traveling from out of state to find the best one.

"We were looking for the best place to get trees, it was about an hour drive," explained Marie White.

The White family drove from Claymont, Delaware to Montgomery County Pennsylvania, with the hopes of finding the perfect tree.

The co-owner of Bustard's says their fresh-cut trees range from three feet to even 15 feet tall, with a ton of varieties.

"We got Frazier fur, Douglass furs, Norman furs," said Glenn Bustard, the co-owner of Bustard's Christmas Trees.

It's the littlest ones that seem to be the toughest critics.

"We like to get a tree that's thick on the bottom and skinny on the top," explained the Kauffman family.

The cost, however, will vary based on the size and variety- and prices this year have gone up.

According to the Real Christmas Tree Board demand is booming, and so are costs across the board. They say most growers cited a wholesale price increase of five to 15 percent compared to last year.

"Prices are up on trees, our trucking costs were up, overall costs of just maintaining the trees with gas prices and mowing around them. Vehicle and fertilizer costs are all up this year so, of course, tree prices had to go up a little bit," said Bustard.

Experts say the price increase is driven by supply chain issues and inflation.

Customers are noticing the sharp rise, but say you gotta do what you can for the holidays.

"We're seeing a difference at grocery stores mostly, prices obviously, but you have to pick and choose what means the most. You're still going to go shopping, you just have to be wise about what you're getting," explained Trish Todd of Skippack.

Shoppers agree it's always nice to shop local.

"Small local businesses, you got it," said Todd.

On Saturday alone Bustard's sold roughly 700 Christmas trees.

They'll be open until they sell out.