Holiday festivities began across Philadelphia this weekend

On Saturday, Christmas Village at LOVE Park and City Hall is debuting its preview weekend starting at 11 a.m.

"I've already got the Christmas trees out, so we are more than ready to be celebrating Christmas," said Taylor Boucher of Fairmount.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From Manayunk to Center City, the lights are up and the holiday season is upon us.

"It's getting in the mood to be festive because you know, the holidays is a good time of the year," said Addison Srivilay.

"I've already got the Christmas trees out, so we are more than ready to be celebrating Christmas," said Taylor Boucher of Fairmount.

On Saturday, Christmas Village at LOVE Park and City Hall is debuting its preview weekend starting at 11 a.m.

"It has three sections. You can go up to vendors, we have over 110 of them," said Lisa Leonhardi, PR/social media manager of the Christmas Village. "You can buy all your Christmas gifts and holiday gifts. You can try authentic German food and drinks."

Vendor Rudy Toledo and his wife have had a booth in the village since its inception 15 years ago. They say they love to bring Peruvian culture to Philadelphia.

"We have a lot of expectations, we have been preparing this stuff all year because it's handmade, so we've brought all the beauties from our countries," said Toledo.

And over on Main Street in Manayunk, the tree lighting ceremony took place on Thursday. Now 30 plus businesses are decking out their storefront with holiday lights.

"There's all different themes going on this year. There's Elf theme and senor Grinch, so everyone is going all out," said Caitlin Marsilii, events coordinator for Manayunk Development Corporation. "It makes it really fun. There's a lot of energy. You can feel that around the holiday season and you hear everyone talking about it."

In Manayunk, every Thursday leading up to Christmas, there's a free trolly, carolers and Santa from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.