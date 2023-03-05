Suspect in killing of Temple officer due in court for preliminary hearing

The gunman charged in the killing of Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald will be in court this week.

Miles Pfeffer is accused of killing Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald on Feb. 18.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect charged in the murder of Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald is set to appear before a judge Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Miles Pfeffer, 18, is facing several charges including murder. He is being held in Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility without bail.

Police say he shot and killed Sergeant Fitzgerald near Temple University's campus on Feb. 18.

After the shooting, authorities say Pfeffer stood over Fitzgerald and shot him several more times in the head while he was on the ground.

Shortly after the shooting, Pfeffer then allegedly committed a carjacking. Audio of that incident was captured on surveillance video.

"Get out of the car. Give me the keys, give me the keys. I'll kill you, swear to God," the suspect is heard saying.

The car he allegedly stole was found at North 30th Street and Sedgley Avenue.

Authorities say Pfeffer made his way almost an hour away from the scene to his family farm in Buckingham Township where he was arrested.

According to court documents, the suspect's brother identified him and helped police arrest him.

Law enforcement sources tell Action News that Pfeffer had a previous run-in with the law in Bucks County. As a juvenile, he was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats related to a bomb threat at Central Bucks South High School in 2021, sources said.

The Central Bucks School District says Pfeffer was a student in the district until September of 2019, which would've likely been his freshman year.

Where he went to school afterward is unclear. While his mother lived on the Bucks County farm, Pfeffer's father lived on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion, which may explain Pfeffer's travels in Philadelphia.

Fitzgerald was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant during a funeral service that was attended by hundreds of family, friends, local dignitaries and fellow police officers.

The 31-year-old father of five served with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Department before transferring to Temple.