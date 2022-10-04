Philadelphia Ballet opens new season with 'Cinderella'

The Philadelphia Ballet will kick off its new season with the beloved family classic, a newly expanded company, and a new dance center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Ballet is dancing the fairytale favorite 'Cinderella' to open their new season.

It's the Ballet's first production with its newly expanded company of 50 dancers.

This version of 'Cinderella' was choreographed by Ben Stevenson.

It animates the enchanting story of Cinderella falling in love with the handsome prince, triumphing over her wicked step-family, and finding the lost slipper that leads to happily ever after.

The ballet also has some physical humor.

"You can see the humor in the mannerisms of especially the stepsisters. They're the most comical part of the ballet," says Jack Thomas, Principal Dancer.

It's set to Sergei Prokofiev's timeless score, which is played live by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra.

"Everyone in the audience, their hearts start to beat in the same rhythm. To share that experience with so many people at the same time is a very unique moment," says Angel Corella, Artistic Director.

With seven different casts, every performance will offer something unique.

"It's really great to see the different points of view from the dancer and how they perceive the role of Cinderella," says Corella.

The Philadelphia Ballet is breaking ground for a new five-story dance center designed to be a cultural hub on North Broad Street.

"We're building a wellness center and we can do a lot of community education and bring ballet and the arts to our community," says Corella.

'Cinderella' runs from October 13th through October 23rd at the Academy of Music.

