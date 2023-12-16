'Cirque Dreams Holidaze' marks homecoming for North Philadelphia singer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's where Broadway meets unbelievable aerial acts, sprinkled with holiday splendor.

"Cirque Dreams Holidaze" opens the day after Christmas at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, with thrills and yuletide feels for the whole family.

It's going to be quite the homecoming for North Philadelphia's Tiago Raul.

The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor brings his Latin flair and unique style to the show.

"It's basically a big production, a Broadway production style show with classic contemporary circus acts, which just fill the stage," Raul explains. "There are so many costumes that just light it up. The sets are amazing. The kids are all so happy."

Raul is the vocalist in this touring production. He says he can't wait to perform the final eight shows of the season here in his hometown.

"I'm super excited," Raul says. "Being a Philadelphia kid, I am so happy to be performing at the Kimmel. I never thought I would be on this stage. It was a surprise when I took the contract. I saw the schedule and saw that it ended in my hometown. My grandmother is going to come see me and my parents!"

Raul grew up performing in school productions, and with local groups like Taller Puertorriqueño. He even recorded with Gamble and Huff when he was younger.

Catch Tiago in Cirque Dreams Holidaze from December 26 to 31 at the Miller Theater.