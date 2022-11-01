Black-owned and woman-owned company helps gets Citizens Bank Park World Series ready

"If we're rained out or something is canceled, our crew is still there," said Sheena Parker of 4SYT Industries.

In addition to Phillies games, 4SYT industries also gets Citizens Bank Park ready before and after concerts and other events.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Monday night's rain cancellation sent Phillies fans out, there's one group that stayed in Citizens Bank Park.

"If we're rained out or something is canceled, our crew is still there," said Sheena Parker of 4SYT Industries.

Her crew of 150 still had work to do inside Citizens Bank Park after fans left.

"My guys work super hard and they work all night," she said. "We do pressure washing, trash pickup and janitorial."

That pressure washing includes all 43,035 seats in Citizens Bank Park. The company makes sure each seat is World-Series ready.

"It's almost like a make or break. It must be done," said Parker, owner of the 4SYT.

"It's a labor that's often overlooked," said Parker. "People just look at 'Oh, I'm in my nice clean seat,' but they don't realize how much time it takes to ensure there is no debris in your seat. That there is no debris on the ground because that changes your entire experience when you're walking into something that is not clean."

It's why Parker is so proud of her company and its designation as one of few Black-owned companies to secure a contract with Citizens Bank Park, but that's not something Parker set out to achieve.

"That was a bonus," she said. "I don't look for a handout."

That's because Parker has earned everything she has as an Army veteran and a woman in a field dominated by men.

"Usually, when I go to a site visit I'm usually the only woman. Definitely the only Black woman," she said.

The Phillies aren't the only big contract she's secured. 4SYT is responsible for all state buildings in Delaware and the Atlanta public school system. They've got contracts with companies and venues in six states along the East Coast.

In addition to Phillies games, 4SYT industries also gets Citizens Bank Park ready before and after concerts and other events. Parker hopes to encourage more women, minorities, and veterans with big business dreams.

"We all have the fear," she said. "And I would just suggest that anyone push through that fear with whatever dream or business that they want to start. They just go ahead and do it."

This is the Atlanta-based company's first year working with the Phillies, and even though Parker is from Massachusetts her allegiance is clear.

When asked if she was rooting for the Phillies, her reply was an emphatic "Of course! Who else?"

She's proud that her company has played a role in the team's World Series run.

"This is amazing," she said. "This is a big deal!"