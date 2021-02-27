City collects over 150 firearms during gun buyback event Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The violence in Philadelphia continues to grow throughout the pandemic, but on Saturday, organizers say the gun buyback event was successful.There were two events held where organizers even recovered a semi-automatic assault rifle.People turned in a total of 156 firearms Saturday as part of the city's gun buyback program. In return, each person received a $100 gift card to Browns Shop Rite stores."That could be potential guns in the street because a lot of these guns could end up in a robbery," said Bilal Quyyum, who is the president of the Father's Day Rally Committee.It's part of the city's year-long "2021 No Gun Campaign" organized by Philadelphia City Council, the Father's Day Rally committee, The Philadelphia Police Department, and community leaders.So far, organizers have collected a total of 380 guns at participating churches."This is one tool in the toolbox of the many things that need to bring down the violence," Quyyum added.Organizers are attempting to bring down the city's violent streak; a total of 76 homicides have occurred this year, up 33% from this time last year.2020 closed the year with 499 homicide victims, the most the city has seen in 13 years.Community leaders say the gun buybacks are exceeding expectations and hope to get illegal guns out of homes and off the streets.