Philadelphia holding gun buyback, turn in firearm for $100 ShopRite gift certificate

It is a year-long effort to get illegal firearms off the streets of Philadelphia.
Homicides in the city are currently up 10% and shootings are up 37% from this time last year.
The first events will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two locations:
Yesha Ministers at 2301 Snyder Avenue and Greater Exodus Baptist Church at 704 North Broad Street.
Individuals can turn in working handguns or semi-automatic firearms. No questions asked.
They will receive a $100 gift certificate for use at Brown's Shoprite locations.
Brown's Super Stores, Inc. operates ten ShopRite supermarkets in the Delaware Valley.