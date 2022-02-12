gun buyback

Local leaders hold monthly gun buyback event in South Philadelphia

The program netted over 800 weapons in Philadelphia last year.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In an effort to curb the violence, the City of Philadelphia's gun buyback program continued Saturday in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department, city councilmembers, and community anti-violence leaders partnered for the monthly event at the Yesha Ministries Center on the 2300 block of Synder Avenue.

A total of 28 guns were turned in Saturday-- 24 handguns and 4 long guns.

Each gun turned in led to a $100 gift card redeemable for groceries at participating Brown's ShopRite stores.

Organizers say all the guns are working guns, and after being screened by police, all are eventually destroyed.

The program netted over 800 weapons in Philadelphia last year.



