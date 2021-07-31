Weekend Violence: Six people shot since Friday evening in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating several shootings across the city that left six people injured.Gunfire rang out in the city's Oxford Circle section around 9 p.m. Friday night.Police say a 43-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery near an ATM machine on the 5800 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.Officials say the man was shot in the calf and is in stable condition.A few hours later in the city's Germantown section, more shots rang out leaving a man injured.Authorities say a 59-year-old man was shot twice in each leg and is listed in stable condition.Moments later in North Philadelphia more shots rang out, this time injuring two people.Philadelphia police say a 32-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg and a 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head.Officials say more than 30 shots were fired during this shooting.Both victims are listed in stable condition.Around 2 a.m. Saturday a shooting victim was taken to Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia.Officials say that victim is a 20-year-old man who was shot in the left hand.Police are not sure where in the city the victim was shot.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon.Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man was shot six times across the body around 12:20 p.m.This happened on the 4500 block of North 15th Street in the city's Logan section.Officials say the victim is in critical condition.No arrests were made in any of the shootings.