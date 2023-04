Former University of Delaware athlete receives 2 years of additional prison time for rape charges

Clay Conaway, 27, is already serving a six-year prison sentence for sexual offenses.

A former University of Delaware baseball player received another two-and-a-half years behind bars for other sexual attacks on young women.

It has been over a year since he pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and no-contest to fourth-degree rape.

He took a plea agreement for five additional rape charges involving four separate women.