Man dies after shooting in Clifton Heights, Delaware County

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Clifton Heights, Delaware County.

Officers were called to the area of S. Church Street and W. Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pictured: Scene of fatal shooting in Clifton Heights, Delaware County.

That's where a man was found shot.

Police on the scene say that man has died.

There was no word on any motive for this shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

The name of the man killed has not been released.