crash

Delaware County crash, shooting may have started as road rage incident: Sources

According to police, one of the drivers shot the other after the crash at Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.
By Bryanna Gallagher
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco crash, shooting may have started as road rage incident: Police

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania may have started as a road rage incident, sources tell Action News.

It happened on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. when two drivers collided with each other at the busy intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.

According to police, one of the drivers shot the other after the crash.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say he was alert while being transported from the scene.

Officers remained on the scene for several hours, taking photos of a silver pickup truck and an Amazon delivery truck.

People who have lived in the area for more than 15 years told Action News that violence like this is unusual for the area.

"You can walk the streets at one o'clock in the morning, you are fine. We don't have a violence problem here so this is absolutely shocking. It's shocking that I could have walked into something like that if I left the house a few minutes earlier," said Carla Window of Clifton Heights.

Police are looking for the shooter who got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clifton Heights Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyaccidentroad ragecrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Police: Driver loses control, crashes into Delco pizza shop
Parents search for answers after 21-year-old killed leaving Starbucks
Vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area at Spring Garden bar
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
TOP STORIES
PLCB removes Russian-made products from state stores
Couple robbed by group of men while leaving bar: Police
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Police work to determine if West Philly crash is linked to carjacking
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
Show More
Kids with special needs play ball in Lower Merion Challenger Programs
Embiid has 37, Harden a triple-double as 76ers beat Knicks
Prayers for Ukraine ring out at Sunday Masses across Philadelphia
How well does Matisse Thybulle know Philly slang?
Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News