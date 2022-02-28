Delaware County crash, shooting may have started as road rage incident: Sources

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania may have started as a road rage incident, sources tell Action News.It happened on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. when two drivers collided with each other at the busy intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.According to police, one of the drivers shot the other after the crash.The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say he was alert while being transported from the scene.Officers remained on the scene for several hours, taking photos of a silver pickup truck and an Amazon delivery truck.People who have lived in the area for more than 15 years told Action News that violence like this is unusual for the area."You can walk the streets at one o'clock in the morning, you are fine. We don't have a violence problem here so this is absolutely shocking. It's shocking that I could have walked into something like that if I left the house a few minutes earlier," said Carla Window of Clifton Heights.Police are looking for the shooter who got away.Anyone with information is asked to call Clifton Heights Police Department.