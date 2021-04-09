coast guard

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to kayak off coast of Longport, New Jersey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to kayak at Jersey Shore

LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a kayaker Thursday who was calling for help off the coast of Longport, New Jersey.

Police received a call for a person in the water in distress near Longport Dog Beach and contacted the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Station Atlantic City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew arrived on scene.

The responding crew found a man clinging onto a submerged kayak. They rescued the man from the water and returned him to shore.

Members of Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, New Jersey rescued a kayaker from the water April 8, 2021.

U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo provided by Margate City Fire Department



Margate City Fire Department arrived on scene to assist the Coast Guard.

The kayaker was taken to Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"The quick response of Station Atlantic City was a vital role in the outcome of this case," said Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Castonguay, the Command Duty Officer of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center, in a statement. "Consistent training provides Coast Guard members to be able to respond quickly and efficiently to cases no matter when they occur."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
longport boroughwater rescuecoast guard
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COAST GUARD
3 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News