Coatesville / Downingtown West high school football game canceled due to 'credible' threats

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The football game scheduled for Friday night between the Coatesville Area School District and Downingtown West High School has been canceled.

A letter from interim Superintendent Richard F. Dunlap Jr. said online threats of violence were received that law enforcement believed were credible.

The cancelation came after an earlier decision to play the game with no spectators.

"The Coatesville High School campus (grades 8 - 12) was dismissed early today and the campus will be closed to all activity tonight," Dunlap's letter said.

However, he said homecoming activities for Saturday are still scheduled to run as planned. The superintendent said the district will send out any updates if needed.

"We are very disappointed to have to make this decision, out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff, and community," Dunlap said.