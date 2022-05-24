Stabbing reported in Coatesville Senior High School, at least 1 person taken to hospital

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County have responded to reports of a stabbing in Coatesville Area Senior High School.Chopper 6 was over the school just before 9 a.m. Tuesday where multiple police vehicles could be seen out front.Authorities tell Action News at least one person has been taken to Paoli Hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.Caln Township police confirm the school is currently on lockdown.Residents in the area have been notified.