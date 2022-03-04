deadly shooting

Man shot multiple times, killed in Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia

Officers called to the 6200 block of Chestnut Street found a 26-year-old man who had been shot six times throughout his body.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 6200 block of Chestnut Street at about 10 a.m.

Police said officers called to the area found a 26-year-old man who had been shot six times throughout his body.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been made public.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, police said.

