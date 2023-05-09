$400K worth of cocaine found on plane at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities seized over 12 pounds of cocaine on a flight from Jamaica to Philadelphia last week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, the drugs were found during a search of the Montego Bay flight.

Officers found a drawstring bag with the face of Bob Marley on it behind a cargo hold blowout panel.

The officers found five bricks of a white, powdery substance. It was tested and identified as cocaine hydrochloride.

The cocaine weighed 12 pounds four ounces and has a street value of about $400,000, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

"Customs and Border Protection officers conduct aircraft hold inspections of international flights every day, so this cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us," said Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP's Area Port of Philadelphia.