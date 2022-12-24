Shoppers brave the cold, hit the stores in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The cold weather had some shoppers in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania wishing they bundled up more.

"It's cold, it's cold, it's definitely cold. I left my jacket in the car," said Tim Wylesol, from Conshohocken.

Action News caught up with some shoppers in King of Prussia who wish they bundled up more to walk from the parking lot to the store.

"I left my scarf in the trunk. I'm really regretting that right now but it's freezing and I'm just ready to get home," said Noreen Griffin, from Shoreham, Long Island.

Earlier Friday Action News stopped by the PennDOT salt yard where drivers could load up on salt and get ready to hit the roads to make sure conditions don't get too slippery.

Drivers say they were taking it slow as the rain came down.

"It's getting very slippery the roads are freezing up because of all of the rain. I think and I did see some ice pellets hitting the ground so they were splashing into puddles," said David Roth, from East Norriton.

Some got their errands done earlier in the morning.

"I actually just got done. So yeah, I was trying to get everything out of the way and I'm finished. I'm going home," said Jennifer Pierce, from Norristown.

But around mid-afternoon the sun came out over some grassy areas covered with a light dusting of snow. Some people said they were glad it gave them time to get their shopping done even if it was very windy outside.

"I'm glad it's not snowing anymore cause earlier it was getting kind of hard to see when driving," said Griffin.