police officer

Video: College football player throws Ohio officer to ground in confrontation

GROVE CITY, Ohio -- A strange acting college linebacker who showed up to a logistics company in Ohio and wouldn't leave led employees to call police.

Officers arrived to the parking lot on Monday, but Michael Harris wouldn't calm down.

"(The officer) asks him to stay back and he says, 'Take me to jail, take me to jail.' And (the officer's) telling him, 'Turn around,'" Lt Eric Scott of the Grove City Police Department said.

When he ran to get back inside his car, officers tried to hold him back, but the 6'3", 240-pound college football player had no trouble stopping them.

He lifted an officer above his head and then took him down to the ground.

It took three officers to get him in the back of the cruiser, where he continued to lose control.

Police found pills inside Harris' car, but they have not identified them yet. The officers involved in his arrest were not injured.

Lt. Scott said this could have had a much different outcome.

"I'm very proud of their response. That shows a level of professionalism. The officer who was picked up and put on the ground like he was was real controlled," Scott said.

Harris faces several charges, including assault on a police officer.

According to a football roster at Eastern Kentucky University, Harris transferred there from Auburn University.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiou.s. & worldpolice officercollege football
POLICE OFFICER
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
First responders hailed as heroes in Upper Merion Twp. fire
Officers honored for saving people from burning home
New Jersey pit bull makes history as K9 officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
Show More
School bus driver abandons children in New Jersey, police say
Accused flasher at Texas Whataburger gets killed by truck: Police
Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
Judge to approve PES refinery sale on Thursday
'After Parkland' doc reflects on 2-year anniversary of shooting
More TOP STORIES News