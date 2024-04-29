Residents warned after weekend theft from post office mailboxes in Collegeville

Police strongly urge anyone who dropped checks into those boxes since Saturday afternoon to cancel them.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Both of the blue collection boxes outside the Collegeville Post Office in Montgomery County were targeted by thieves over the weekend, the borough's police department said.

"They were pretty much all empty," said Officer John Barnshaw, with Collegeville police. "There was a little bit of mail left in there from this morning's drop off."

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department said the post office on West Third Avenue was hit sometime overnight.

Any mail that was dropped off in those mailboxes between 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday is believed to have been stolen.

"I'm really sorry to hear that something happened here because this is one of our most trusted post offices," said Pam Morris, who went to the post office on Monday.

If you suspect any fraud, you are asked to contact the police department at (610) 489-9332 to file an incident report.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will be investigating the theft, Collegeville police said.