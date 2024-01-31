Brothers retire together after nearly 40 years at Bryn Mawr Post Office

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They grew up together, went to school together, and even worked at the Bryn Mawr Post Office together. And after about 40 years, the Riday brothers are celebrating their retirement.

"We grew up in southwest Philly in a small home, so you have no choice but to do things together," said Robert Riday.

Robert is a letter carrier while William is a distribution clerk.

"Without him sorting the mail, I can't do my job," said Robert about his brother.

Watch our video above to see the brothers enjoy their final day of work.

