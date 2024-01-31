WATCH LIVE

Brothers retire together after nearly 40 years at Bryn Mawr Post Office

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 10:30PM
They grew up together, went to school together, and worked at the Bryn Mawr Post Office together. After four decades, the Riday brothers are retiring.
BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They grew up together, went to school together, and even worked at the Bryn Mawr Post Office together. And after about 40 years, the Riday brothers are celebrating their retirement.

"We grew up in southwest Philly in a small home, so you have no choice but to do things together," said Robert Riday.

Robert is a letter carrier while William is a distribution clerk.

"Without him sorting the mail, I can't do my job," said Robert about his brother.

