Bill aims to rename Northeast Philadelphia post office in honor of slain Temple police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Efforts to rename a Northeast Philadelphia post office in honor of slain Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald are moving forward.

The 31-year-old husband and father was shot and killed while responding to a robbery nearly a year ago.

A congressional committee passed a bill to rename the post office on Bustleton Avenue, south of Red Lion Road, in his honor.

Congressman Brendan Boyle calls the effort "a small but important symbol of our eternal thanks."

