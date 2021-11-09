Outage impacts Comcast customers in Philadelphia area, other states

Users of Xfinity TV, internet and cell service reported outages across the Delaware Valley, as well as in other parts of the country.
Comcast customers in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, were among those on social media reporting connectivity problems.
The Philadelphia-based company issued a statement through its Xfinity Support Twitter account just after 11 a.m., identifying the problem as a "network issue."
"Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue. Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected," the company said.
Some customers posted on social media that their service began working again around 9 a.m. Comcast said the issue was in the process of resolving.
"The current issue affecting your service is resolving. Please check your service to ensure you are back up and running. If you are still having issues, please hold and we will connect you to an agent. Thank you for your patience," the company said.
Comcast tweeted a third statement a short time later saying the issue has been addressed.
"Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said.
