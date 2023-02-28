WATCH LIVE

Police search for suspect who cut Comcast fiber-optic data lines, caused outage on Super Bowl Sunday

The estimated cost of the damage is $10,000.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 8:10PM
Raw surveillance video shows the suspect driving a white Ford 4-door pickup truck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they say cut five major fiber-optic data lines that ultimately impacted about 17,000 Comcast Xfinity customers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Tulip Street at about 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The service interruption was mainly reported in the Fishtown and Kensington neighborhoods. The bulk of customers who lost cable had it back before kickoff, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving off in a white Ford 4-door pickup truck.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911. And if you recognize the suspect, call police at 215-686-8477.

