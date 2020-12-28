Community comes together for family who lost home in Burlington County house fire

SHAMONG TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house fire broke out Saturday at a house in Shamong Township, in Burlington County.The fire happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the unit block of Twin Oaks Drive.Officials say a vehicle caught fire in the garage and spread throughout the house.One fireman, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Another firefighter, was treated for chest pains, which developed after he came home from fighting the fire.It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control. The family wasn't injured, but they lost almost all their belongings in the blaze.In 24 hours, the community brought dozens of bags of clothing and toys for the family of seven."My daughter said all their Christmas presents are gone, and my brain as a mom...they don't even have shoes on their feet let alone their Christmas presents," said April Foga, from Shamong, New Jersey.Mary Brooks from Shamong, New Jersey, said, "It amazes us what the community can do in 24 hours."The cause of the fire is still under investigation.