Wilmington community honors fallen firefighters during annual group run event

Lieutenant Ardythe Hope, Lieutenant Jerry Fickes, and Captain Christopher Leach were honored by their colleagues during the 5th Annual "Memorial Stations to Lakeview Road Group Run."
Each year since the tragic blaze, firefighters honored their fallen comrades by running as a group from Station 4 to Station 5 to Station 6 and then ending at the site of the fire.
For the first time, the event was open to the public to join and pay their respects.
Beatriz Fana-Ruiz, 28, was charged with murder and arson following the house fire that took the lives of the Wilmington firefighters.
Authorities have said Fana-Ruiz was angry about her living situation and unhappy with her life when she set a fire in the basement of the home where she was staying.
ALSO RELATED: Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters in Wilmington, Delaware
The blaze was labeled by officials the deadliest in the department's history.
