events

Wilmington community honors fallen firefighters during annual group run event

For the first time, the event was open to the public to join and pay their respects.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community honors fallen firefighters during annual group run in Del.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Friday marks five years since three Wilmington, Delaware firefighters lost their lives following a blaze on Lakeview Road.

Lieutenant Ardythe Hope, Lieutenant Jerry Fickes, and Captain Christopher Leach were honored by their colleagues during the 5th Annual "Memorial Stations to Lakeview Road Group Run."





Each year since the tragic blaze, firefighters honored their fallen comrades by running as a group from Station 4 to Station 5 to Station 6 and then ending at the site of the fire.

For the first time, the event was open to the public to join and pay their respects.

Beatriz Fana-Ruiz, 28, was charged with murder and arson following the house fire that took the lives of the Wilmington firefighters.

Authorities have said Fana-Ruiz was angry about her living situation and unhappy with her life when she set a fire in the basement of the home where she was staying.

ALSO RELATED: Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters in Wilmington, Delaware

The blaze was labeled by officials the deadliest in the department's history.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonfirefighter killedeventsfirefighterscommunitymemorial
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Philadanco is back on tour for the first time since the pandemic
New exhibit set to launch at Eastern State Penitentiary
B. PHL Innovation Festival focusing on collaboration
Adam Sandler's film production causes Manayunk parking concerns
TOP STORIES
Students go home hungry after school fails to provide breakfast, lunch
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
AccuWeather: Beautiful First Weekend Of Fall Ahead
Armed carjackers target mom & daughter at school pick-up
Investigation: Man accused of bilking victims in rent-to-own scheme
Retired firefighter donates kidney to lifelong friend
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Show More
Biden urges booster shots following CDC endorsement
Young Alzheimer's patient aims to raise research awareness for Latinos
SEPTA Transit Gift Store reopens to customers
Gritty rides motorcycle on I-95 & around Philly for 3rd birthday
Authorities identify gunman who shot 15, killing 1, at TN Kroger
More TOP STORIES News