2 Philadelphia streets to be renamed for KeVen Parker, 'Earthquake' Moore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9763940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens gathered to remember Philadelphia restaurant pioneer KeVen Parker, saying his legacy wasn't his restaurants or delicious food, but the love he gave and how he inspired others.



entrepreneur; and



WHEREAS, Mr. Parker was a self-made success story, opening various soul food eateries, particularly the famed Ms. Tootsie's, and Keven Parker's Soul Food Cafe. His success expanded to oversee six distinct entities, corporate offices of The KeVen Parker Company, and even his own lifestyle brand, KPD Lifestyle; and



WHEREAS, Mr. Parker's own achievements paved the way for future Black restaurateurs and entrepreneurs, and he continued to pay it forward by counseling, mentoring and helping others pursue their own success; and



WHEREAS, Mr. Parker made award-winning dishes that have been sampled by Patti LaBelle, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Mo'Nique, and former President Bill Clinton. His famous Ms. Tootsie's was named the best Southern-style restaurant for three years running in Black Enterprise magazine and appeared frequently on televised food shows. The Food Network's Robert Irvine raved about his fried chicken on The Best Thing I Ever

Ate; and



WHEREAS, Mr. Parker was a pillar of the Black community in Philadelphia whose mother, Ms. Joyce Parker, served as his inspiration and role model, instilling strong morals and values in KeVen; and



WHEREAS, His Spread the Love Campaign helped many through charitable giving efforts a. These acts included donating groceries and meals to families in need, helping a senior citizen, or assisting a family who

was behind in paying their bills; and



WHEREAS, His support to the community extended to workforce development as well, with The KeVen Parker Company performing community outreach that included the Youth Adult Division, giving young men and women the opportunity to work for a progressive and upwardly mobile company, while gaining valuable skills in entrepreneurship; and



WHEREAS, KeVen Parker's dedication to his craft and his community is exceptional, and his legacy will be remembered for generations of Philadelphians and Black-owned businesses to come; now, therefore be it



RESOLVED, THAT THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, Also names the 1300 block of South Street "KeVen Parker Way" to recognize, honor, and celebrate the life and legacy of KeVen Parker and his dedication to the citizens of Philadelphia.



FURTHER RESOLVED, That an Engrossed copy of this resolution be presented to the family of KeVen Parker, further evidencing the sincere admiration and respect of this legislative body. WHEREAS, KeVen Parker, born and raised in West Philadelphia, was a trailblazing, community-mindedentrepreneur; andWHEREAS, Mr. Parker was a self-made success story, opening various soul food eateries, particularly the famed Ms. Tootsie's, and Keven Parker's Soul Food Cafe. His success expanded to oversee six distinct entities, corporate offices of The KeVen Parker Company, and even his own lifestyle brand, KPD Lifestyle; andWHEREAS, Mr. Parker's own achievements paved the way for future Black restaurateurs and entrepreneurs, and he continued to pay it forward by counseling, mentoring and helping others pursue their own success; andWHEREAS, Mr. Parker made award-winning dishes that have been sampled by Patti LaBelle, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Mo'Nique, and former President Bill Clinton. His famous Ms. Tootsie's was named the best Southern-style restaurant for three years running in Black Enterprise magazine and appeared frequently on televised food shows. The Food Network's Robert Irvine raved about his fried chicken on The Best Thing I EverAte; andWHEREAS, Mr. Parker was a pillar of the Black community in Philadelphia whose mother, Ms. Joyce Parker, served as his inspiration and role model, instilling strong morals and values in KeVen; andWHEREAS, His Spread the Love Campaign helped many through charitable giving efforts a. These acts included donating groceries and meals to families in need, helping a senior citizen, or assisting a family whowas behind in paying their bills; andWHEREAS, His support to the community extended to workforce development as well, with The KeVen Parker Company performing community outreach that included the Youth Adult Division, giving young men and women the opportunity to work for a progressive and upwardly mobile company, while gaining valuable skills in entrepreneurship; andWHEREAS, KeVen Parker's dedication to his craft and his community is exceptional, and his legacy will be remembered for generations of Philadelphians and Black-owned businesses to come; now, therefore be itRESOLVED, THAT THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, Also names the 1300 block of South Street "KeVen Parker Way" to recognize, honor, and celebrate the life and legacy of KeVen Parker and his dedication to the citizens of Philadelphia.FURTHER RESOLVED, That an Engrossed copy of this resolution be presented to the family of KeVen Parker, further evidencing the sincere admiration and respect of this legislative body.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9700656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Devoted longtime Philadelphia activist and former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore died Friday.

WHEREAS, Reverend Paul "Earthquake" Moore was a longtime resident of Southwest Philadelphia. He was an alumnus of John Bartram High School and a former resident of Paschall Homes; and



WHEREAS, Rev. Moore's career was remarkable and varied. It included time spent as a junior welterweight professional boxer where he earned the nickname "Earthquake." It also included small roles in feature films such as Philadelphia and Beloved. Rev. Moore also worked more than 25 years with the Streets Department and served in the PA National Guard for 27 years, with 2 years of active duty. Moreover, Rev. Moore also formerly served as an associate minister at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Southwest Philadelphia, as well as a Police Department chaplain; and



WHEREAS, Rev. Moore was a longtime Philadelphia activist, also known as the "People's Champ." He worked tirelessly against violence, mentoring youth, and helping the poor, over three decades. He was a strong advocate for young people and seniors, and a champion for Southwest Philadelphia Community; and



WHEREAS, Rev. Moore was renowned for his coordinated community events such as the 24 Hour Food-A-Thon, Annual Celebrity Turkey Run & Giveaway, the Community Claus, MLK Day of Service, Weekend of Peace and several other outreach efforts. He was also active in many peace marches over the years to denounce the bloodshed on the streets amid the city's gun violence. Reverend Moore's work for children was extensive and he would conduct boot camps to mentor at-risk youth; and



WHEREAS, Rev. Moore's work in the community included service the Board of Directors of Southwest Community Development Corporation, and resulted in his receipt of the Wrice-Campbell Award for Neighborhood Safety; and



WHEREAS, Rev. Moore also served as an energetic radio personality for the Primetime Power Show, which premiered in September 2014. The show featured his passion for spirituality, empowerment, community awareness, and discussion of real, relevant issues & inspiration; and



WHEREAS, Rev. Moore had a great love for his community and he was truly the "People's Champ," living his life in service to others; now, therefore be it



RESOLVED, BY THE COUNCIL OF CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, Also names the 7000 block of Woodland Avenue "Paul 'Earthquake' Moore Way" to honor and celebrate Paul "Earthquake" Moore for a lifetime of devoted service to the Southwest Philadelphia community



FURTHER RESOLVED, That an Engrossed copy of this resolution be presented to the family of Paul "Earthquake" Moore, further evidencing the sincere admiration and respect of this legislative body.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two city streets will be renamed in honor of two influential Philadelphians who recently passed away.On Thursday, City Council approved two ceremonial street renaming resolutions sponsored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.The 1300 block of South Street will be renamed to "KeVen Parker Way."It honors the life and legacy of the owner of the Ms. Tootsie's restaurant on that block. Parker lost his battle with liver cancer at the age of 57 on January 15.The resolution read:In addition, the 7000 block of Woodland Avenue will be renamed "Paul 'Earthquake' Moore Way," honoring the longtime resident who devoted his life to serving that community.Moore passed away on January 15 at the age of 62.This resolution read: