6abc celebrates the hard work put into preparing for the Thanksgiving Day parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just eight days out from the 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, and our parade office has been busy for the past 92 days and beyond.To celebrate all that hard work, a pre-parade party was held at the 6abc studios on Wednesday.Not only was the newsroom decorated with hundreds of "100" balloons, there was also food, two cakes and everyone got to take home a special parade mug.As we countdown to 100, we are also taking a look back to parades past -- and in this case, we're taking a look way back.Video from viewers David and Jo Baskin show the vintage Tom Turkey balloon, floats, and of course, Santa Claus surrounded by his helpers in the 1941 parade.You can see more memories from years past Thursday night right here on 6abc.Watch our "100 Thanksgiving Day parades" special to see how it all got started.We'll also give away some tickets to the grandstands for next week's parade.So be sure to join us, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.